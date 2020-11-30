Cason, Frank

PORTAGE – Frank Cason, age 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the loving presence of his wife of 27 years, Linda.

Frank was born on February 15, 1940 in Pueblo, Colorado, the son of John and Frances Cason. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. In 1966, Frank moved to Wisconsin. He married Linda on February 13, 1993. Frank was a Vietnam Veteran and was an over the road trucker for over 40 years. He loved cooking and taught Linda well. Her biscuits and gravy on Sundays were served with the best Bloody Mary ever!

He is survived by his wife, Linda; step-daughter, Jennifer (William) Frolow; grandsons, Nathan Frolow and Anthony DiNicola. He is also survived by a lot of friends he made over the years in Milwaukee and Portage, Wisconsin, and it is because of Frank that Linda calls them her friend.

Linda would like to thank everyone at Tivoli, where Frank spent the last two years; for their help in making Frank’s life as comfortable as possible. Thanks Nikki and Holly for your love. Dr. Blohm, you also hold a special place in Frank’s heart for all the care you gave him. Thank you!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.