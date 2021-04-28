Casteel-Hudler, Amanda Dawn

NEW LISBON - Amanda Dawn Casteel-Hudler, age 29, of New Lisbon, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Amanda was born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 20, 1991, to Spencer A. and Elizabeth A. (Lidke) Dowell. Amanda was raised in Maryland and later moved to Mauston for four years and then to New Lisbon for the past seven years.

Amanda liked many things - stars, skulls, and music. Her favorite TV show was The Resident.

Amanda leaves behind two young children, Jason Cote Jr. and Amelia Casteel-Cote; her companion, Bobby Davis of New Lisbon; three sisters, Jessica Casteel of Reedsburg, Wis., Dakota DeGeorge of Reedsburg, Wis., and Sierra DeGeorge of Baraboo, Wis.; and her father, Spencer Dowell. Amanda was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth DeGeorge; and a son, Carson.

A life celebration will be announced at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with her cremation. Online guest book and condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.