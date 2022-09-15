April 11, 1927—Sept. 10, 2022

MAYVILLE—It is with great sadness that the family of Caterina (Braino) Persha announce her passing on September 10, 2022 at the age of 95.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rina will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville with Rev. Father Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with interment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Mayville following the service.

Rina was born to Antonio and Eufemia Braino on April 11, 1927 in Rovinj, Italy; which is now present day Croatia. She was one of eight children. Rina met and later married her husband, John, in Trieste, Italy on September 23, 1950. Soon after their wedding, they moved to Mayville, WI where together they started a family.

Rina loved spending time in her garden and sharing her produce with friends and neighbors. She was an amazing cook and always brought people together through her cooking and baking. Rina loved music and dancing and could dance a “mean” Polka.

Rina is survived by her two loving sons: Tony (Mary K.) and Nick (Diane) Persha; she was a beloved grandma to: Eric Persha, Adam Persha, John Persha, Nicole Persha, Megan Hanni and their spouses. Rina was great-grandma to 12 great-grandchildren.

Rina is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to the staff at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, WI for their compassion, care, and help given to Rina.

Koepsell Funeral Home is Mayville is serving the family. www. Koepsellfh.com