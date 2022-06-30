Feb. 14, 1957—May 23, 2022

NECEDAH—Catherine “Cathy” M. Cox, age 65, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Serenity House in Tomah. She was born February 14, 1957, to Gordon and Arlene (Bublitz) Fischer.

Following high school, Cathy would begin working at Triple P in 1976 where she would continue until her retirement (then called Freudenberg) after 45 years. It was there that she met her future husband, Dan. Cathy and Dan were united in marriage on October 2, 1976. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Kelly, and James.

It was rare that you would see Cathy without Dan, or Dan without Cathy. They enjoyed their “dates” at the Necedah Refuge where they would spend hours walking and simply taking in the beauty of nature, cranes, and other wildlife. Traveling was something that brought her happiness—from Hawaii to Door County, Lake Geneva to Sheboygan, and many state parks. What truly brought her the most joy, was her family.

Cathy was fondly known as “Grandma” to many children in the Necedah community—a title well deserved. She remained extremely active as a Sunday School teacher, Kids Church, Youth Group, and the Girls Ministry.

She will forever be remembered for her positive outlook on life. No matter what was thrown her way, she always faced it with a smile.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rev. Dan Cox; her children: Kelly (Alex) Uksas and James (Tracie) Cox; her grandchildren: Connor, Paige and Caleb Uksas, and Faith (Donny) Singer; her mother, Arlene Fischer; her brothers: Howard (Carol) Fischer, Steven Fischer, and Edwin Fischer; brothers-in-law: Bill Cox, David (Judy) Cox, LeeRoy (Revawn) Cox and John Cox; and sister-in-law, Connie Cox. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, and her sister-in-law, Joan Fischer.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m., at the Assembly of God Church in Necedah. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah, as well as on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.