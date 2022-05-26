 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine "Cathy" M. Cox

Catherine "Cathy" M. Cox

NECEDAH—Catherine “Cathy” M. Cox, age 65, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Serenity House in Tomah.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m., at the Assembly of God Church in Necedah. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah, as well as on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

A full obituary will appear at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

