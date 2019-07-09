Catherine (Cathy) Irene Decker, 68, Baraboo, passed away on June 28, 2019, from cancer at SSM Hospice, in Baraboo.
Cathy was born in Madison, Wis., on July 27, 1950, to Orval and Irene (Felvey) Decker. The family moved to Milwaukee, Chicago and Denver. She graduated from Bear Creek High School, Lakewood, Colo., in 1968. She moved to Wisconsin Dells with her family, shortly after graduation. Cathy worked for Dr. Robert Carlson, St. Claire Hospital, Sysco Foods, Baraboo National Bank and Lands’ End. Cathy moved to Reedsburg in 2016.
She was lifelong, die hard, Chicago Bears fan, living in Wisconsin, and enjoyed many spirited “discussions” with her Packer fan family and friends. Cathy enjoyed playing volleyball, bowling and spending time with her Decker family and Felvey aunts, uncles and cousins. She enjoyed going to plays and out to dinner with her friend and neighbor, Karen.
Cathy is survived by her sister Mary (David) Bruhn and their daughters, Alexandra and Ariana, of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; brother Michael (Susan) and their daughter Sarah (Brandon) and grandniece Amelia of Hot Springs, S.D. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Patricia and brother Patrick.
Cathy’s family would like to thank SSM Hospice, for the wonderful care they provided and Karen Boehlke, for her friendship and support.
Cathy was cremated and requested that her ashes be scattered in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. No other services will be held.
