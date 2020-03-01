Catherine J. O’Brien 97, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - Catherine J. O’Brien 97, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, while receiving loving care at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

Catherine Josephine O’Brien was born on February 19, 1923 at the family homestead, located in the rolling farmland between the village of Pardeeville and the Township of Buffalo, Wisconsin in Marquette County. Catherine was the eldest daughter of John and Joanna (Kenney) O’Brien.

Catherine graduated from Portage High School and received a two-year degree from Edgewood College in Madison. She then went on to the University of Wisconsin in Madison where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1946 and her Master’s Degree in Science in 1950. While pursuing her Master degree, Catherine taught at Rio High School and attended summer graduate school. Catherine taught science and other subjects to the high school children of U.S. Military families stationed overseas. Over the years, she held teaching roles at military stations in Morocco, Spain and Newfoundland. After that, Catherine became a guidance counselor at Lincoln High School in Milwaukee. In 1991, Catherine retired from her teaching career at age 68.

