Dec. 3, 1953—May 7, 2022

Cathy Kastenmeier, age 68, peacefully joined her heavenly Father surrounded by her husband and children on May 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cathy was born to Edward and Mary Peirick on December 3, 1953, in Watertown, WI. The sixth of eight Peirick children, Cathy enjoyed playing with her brothers on the family farm from an early age – often seen playing sports, an enjoyment that would continue with her for her lifetime. Cathy met Paul Kastenmeier in 1970 while on a 4-H trip to Washington, D.C. This would be the first of many adventures for the two. Cathy graduated from Watertown High School in 1972 and married the love of her life on April 8, 1972. Their story was one of never-ending love and laughter, constant support and tireless compassion. The couple was blessed to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with their children and grandchildren.

Cathy held various jobs in her lifetime at Orv’s Grocery Store, American National Bank, Coca-Cola Bottling and Beaver Vending, but her favorite job of all was being a mom and grandma. Cathy and Paul raised four daughters and Cathy was fiercely proud of them all. She and Paul were adoring grandparents, attending every concert, play, sporting event and activity that they could and taking the kids on many excursions and adventures.

Cathy loved music – whether playing instruments, singing, dancing or attending concerts regularly, she appreciated music in all forms and found great joy in it. She shared her talents by playing guitar and piano for events and continued playing and singing with the choir at St. Katharine Drexel Church until her cancer diagnosis.

Cathy was a strong leader who often stepped up when something or someone needed her. She always found ways to create opportunities where none existed and encouraged her daughters and other women to do the same. She began the Beaver Dam Women’s Softball League in 1973, started a long career coaching volleyball at UCPS (now St. Katharine Drexel School) in the mid-1980s and continued coaching for over 25 years. She also coached girls little league softball, was the treasurer of UCPS Band Guild and ran the UCPS athletic department alongside husband Paul for many years. She participated in and led the local TOPS chapter and the Wisconsin chapter of the Peakers. She could often be found volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels and other local organizations.

Once their four daughters had left the house, Paul and Cathy continued their service to the community and found excitement in traveling together and supporting Wisconsin Athletics. Avid fans, they had season tickets for the volleyball, men’s basketball and football programs and often traveled to attend Badgers games in other stadiums and campuses. They always found time to visit family and even took a Rhine riverboat cruise in Europe.

Cathy is survived by husband, Paul; children: Carrie (Jon) Holmes of Orlando, FL, Brenan, Colin, Owen; Jackie (Brent) Struble of Junction City—Wyat, Kylie; Stacy (Matthew) Moyle of Spring Hill, TN—Tessa, Emma, Mattilynn, Olivia, Ava; and Katie (Michael) Jansen—Allison, Jordan of Sheboygan. Further survived by 7 siblings and 4 in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, mother- and father-in-law: Alice Borth and Lawrence Kastenmeier, brothers-in-law: Kenneth Kastenmeier, Cal Rabas and Erich Ziemann and sister-in-law, Ellen Kastenmeier.

The Kastenmeier family would like to thank all of the numerous doctors, nurses and staff who saw her through her various treatments and care over the past year and a half. A special thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Rainbow Hospice for their special attention and care so she could spend her final days in her home surrounded by her family and friends.

There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Monday, May 16, 2022 there will also be a memorial gathering at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Cathy’s name to the St. Katherine Drexel Band Guild or the Dodge County Food Pantry.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.