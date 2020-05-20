Catlin, Gary

PORTAGE - Gary Catlin, 72, of Portage, took his final jump for the 82nd Airborne on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Gary was born on June 12, 1947, one of four children born to John 'Davy' and Margaret (Keylock) Catlin. He was an avid sportsman, with fishing being his passion. As a kid when he had a free moment, he would be fishing. The stories were always changing like the size of the fish.
His idol and our father, David Rhode was a Green Beret, and Gary made up his mind to join the army and go to Vietnam at the age of 17. He got his GED and went on the buddy plan with Robert "Bob" Hamele. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne, a weapons specialist and made 35 jumps.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Catlin; a daughter, Kaylee; two grandchildren, Hollen and Novella; nieces, nephews, and a slew of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his sister, Kay.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Silver Lake Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. Inurnment will follow. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)