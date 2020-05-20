Catlin, Gary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Gary Catlin, 72, of Portage, took his final jump for the 82nd Airborne on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Gary was born on June 12, 1947, one of four children born to John 'Davy' and Margaret (Keylock) Catlin. He was an avid sportsman, with fishing being his passion. As a kid when he had a free moment, he would be fishing. The stories were always changing like the size of the fish.

His idol and our father, David Rhode was a Green Beret, and Gary made up his mind to join the army and go to Vietnam at the age of 17. He got his GED and went on the buddy plan with Robert "Bob" Hamele. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne, a weapons specialist and made 35 jumps.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Catlin; a daughter, Kaylee; two grandchildren, Hollen and Novella; nieces, nephews, and a slew of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his sister, Kay.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Silver Lake Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. Inurnment will follow. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.