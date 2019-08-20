REEDSBURG - Cecelia M. Gruber, age 82 of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. She was born on August 14, 1936, the daughter of John and Rose (Fitzgerald) Howard. On August 4, 1962, she was united in marriage to Alois L. Gruber at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. Cecelia was always on the move, visiting and calling on family or friends. She had a strong Catholic faith and never let her children leave without blessing themselves. She truly loved her family. She had a quick wit, bringing smiles to people she encountered. She enjoyed eating out, and loved watching hummingbirds come to her feeder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alois; her son, Thomas; her parents; brothers, Patrick, Bob and Mike Howard; sisters, June Montgomery and Bessie Kraemer; brothers-in-law, Donald Schafer, Pete Conlin, Jerome Harms, Joe Douglas, William, Cletus “Cubby”, Victor and Ray Gruber, Les Neefe, Les Mueller and Gus Louis; sisters-in-law Carol Howard, Mary Ann Gruber and Anita Gruber.
Cecelia is survived by her children, Larry (Kelly) Gruber of Slinger, and Theresa (Brent) Douglas of Prairie du Sac; grandchildren, Ryne Gruber, Jay Gruber, Cole Douglas and Addison Douglas; sisters, Rita Harms, Mary Douglas, Jessie Conlin and Patricia Schafer, all of Reedsburg; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Howard of Reedsburg, Agatha “Sis” Neefe and Kelly Mueller, both of Bear Valley, Arlene Louis of Ithaca, and Marietta Gruber of Spring Green; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Cecelia was conducted at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Loreto, with Father Sanctus Ibe officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
