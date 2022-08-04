March 24, 1943—July 31, 2022

IRONWOOD—Cecil James “Jim” Branning, 79, of Ironwood, passed on to be with his Lord God on July 31, 2022 at home in the care of hospice and with his wife Mary Ann.

Jim was born in Iowa Falls, IA, on March 24, 1943 to Cecil P. and Blanche (Thompson) Branning. He enlisted in the US Navy. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Chicago where he met and married his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Spagnoletti and had two children, Kenneth and James.

Jim spent 23 years working for John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wisconsin. After retiring, he and Mary Ann moved to Ironwood, Michigan to provide care and support for Mary Ann’s parents Anton “Tony” and Yolonda Spagnoletti.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two sons: Kenneth (Jill) and James (Mindy); sisters: Kathleen (Ed Moody) of Illinois and Constance “Connie” (Bob Eason) of Iowa Falls, IA; brother, Merle “Buzzy” (Nancy) of Illinois; grandchildren” Shane (Lindsay) Matti, Jessica (Nate) Madsen, Tony Branning, Kammara (Justin) Libertoski, Kassidy (Alexa) Bode, Jensen Branning and Amanda Young; great-grandchildren: Keawe, Koa, Kona Matti and Jaxon Madsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Lee Ann (Simon) Branning; step-father, Philip Sunken; and sister, Karen (Tom) Branning Square.

A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Ironwood at a later date.

The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home in Ironwood to honor Jim’s legacy of life. For more information or to leave a condolence visit www.McKevittPatrickFuneralHome.com.