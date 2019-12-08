PORTAGE / FITCHBURG - Cecile Kay Paske 64, of Portage, Wis, with her loving family and friends at her side, went peacefully to her heavenly home, on Dec. 7, 2019.
Cecile was born on Jan. 18, 1955, in Portage, Wis., to LaVern and Helen (Heller) Ready. Cecile married Charles Paske, in Portage, Wis., on May 17, 1975. She graduated from Portage High School and went on to UW Stout and proceeded to UW Madison, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education. Her lifelong career was that of a Title I Reading Specialist. Her love for her “kids” was the highlight of her life, with many children calling her mom. She served in the Columbus, Portage and Montello school communities.
One of Cecile’s favorite pastimes was to read children’s books to everyone that would sit down and listen. Favorite books she read often were, Love You Forever, by Robert Munsch, Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse, by Kevin Henkes, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle.
Cecile was the most compassionate, soft hearted, and loving mother of her three children, Nathan Paske of Portage, Wis., Alicia (fiance’ Rick Hosmer) of Northwood, Ohio, and Aaron (girlfriend, Jessica Garcia) of Portage, Wis. Favorite quotes that were said often to her kids were, “When there’s a will, there’s a way.” and “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”
Survivors include husband, Charles Paske; children, Nathan, Alicia and Aaron; sisters, Ramona Unger of Sauk City, Wis., and Christine Dudley of Portage, Wis.; brother, Alan Ready of Fitchburg, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Sandra Hubbard of Rockford, Ill. and Darlene Schultz of Baraboo, Wis.; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, LaVern and Helen Ready; brother-in-law, Dick Hubbard; mother-in-law, Mary Paske; brother-in-law, William Schultz; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Melvin Radant; and brother-in-law, Edward Paske.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Fitchburg, Wis., as well as, a very dear and loyal friend, Marilyn Baars of Portage, Wis., and her niece, Carol Unger-Wright of McCall, Idaho.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage, is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg, Wis.
