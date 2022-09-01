Celinda G. Schwenkhoff

March 20, 1944—Aug. 22, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Celinda Schwenkhoff, 78, died peacefully at Wisconsin Dells Health Services on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Celinda Gene Schwenkhoff was born in Reedsburg, WI, on March 20, 1944, the daughter of John C. and Myrtle (Golden) Schwenkhoff. She faced lifelong physical challenges from birth, but she accepted them, adapted to them, and pushed on with her life. She grew up in Wonewoc, WI, and remained there into adulthood. She later lived in Elroy, Reedsburg, and for the past 16 years Wisconsin Dells.

Celinda became interested in her family history at an early age. Through the years she expanded her knowledge of countless relatives, past and present, aided by a sharp memory for the smallest details. She always looked forward to summertime family reunions in Wonewoc. She also never lost her love for old movies on television and in recent years enjoyed some new activities, including baking and karaoke singing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Karl.

Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Wisconsin Dells Health Services for their many years of attending to Celinda’s care and comfort.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting. Services will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, preceded by an hour of visitation. Burial in Pine Eden Cemetery, Wonewoc. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.