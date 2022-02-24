Chad Jarnigan

Chad Jarnagin was born to Tommy and Pat Jarnagin on May 19, 1972. Chad graduated to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Celebration of life will be held by the family on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at BDM Services and Red Party Barn (north of Western Equipment/John Deere on the access road), 10700 I-27, Amarillo, TX 79119.

Chad was born a red-haired boy that was on the go from the time his little knees could carry him. Once Chad’s feet could reach the pedals of a truck, tractor or combine, he was promoted to being the youngest member of the family business, Jarnagin Custom Harvesting. Chad took pride in working alongside his dad until Tommy’s death in 2004.

Chad met his future wife, Kimberly Burbert while on harvest in East Texas in 1989. Chad and Kimberly kept in touch through the years and were married September 6, 2013.

Chad went on to wear many hats throughout his lifetime. His love of cooking took him to the Scottsdale Culinary Institute to become a Master Chef. If it broke, Chad put on his “Mr. Fix It” hat and went to friends in need. One of his favorite hats was the “Uncle Chad” hat. His sister Jeanette’s son, Bracken, was a favorite, but you didn’t have to share his blood to become one of his special nieces or nephews, for Chad also wore the “Big Heart” hat as well.

Wherever Chad’s life took him he carried the truth of the love and faithfulness of God and his family in his heart. He knew ultimately there was absolutely nothing that could separate him from the love and forgiveness of both his God and his family. Our love will forever remain for you Chad. You will be remembered for your love, generosity, and laughter, the greatest of these being your love. May you rest in peace until we meet again.

Chad leaves behind his wife, Kimberly Jarnagin; his stepchildren, Alliya, Darion and Kionna Garvin; mother, Pat Jarnagin; sister, Jeanette Jarnagin and spouse, Scott Wyble; nephew, Bracken Jarnagin and his sons, Landry and Jasper Jarnagin; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of good friends.

Chad was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Jarnagin and his grandparents, Temple and Wilie Mai Jarnagin, and C.A. and Earl Dean Brewer.