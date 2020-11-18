Chaffee, Kathleen M.

CAMP DOUGLAS - Kathleen M. Chaffee, age 76, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1944, in Mauston, to Benjamin and Virl (Clark) Bader. Kathleen was raised in the Mauston area and attended school in Mauston.

Kathleen was united in marriage to Chester N. Chaffee on Dec. 14, 1963, at the Church of Nazarene in Mauston, Wis. After their marriage they moved to a farm they bought on County Rd H, and they have lived there since.

Kathleen loved to garden; she had a beautiful vegetable garden and a flower garden that went all the way around the house. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting socks and afghans for family and friends. Kathleen was employed by Farnam Sealing Systems in Necedah for many years.