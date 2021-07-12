Champine, Ann L.

Ann was born on January 4, 1938 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Herbert and Valeska (Palmiteer) Donahue. Ann was named Junior Prom Queen in 1955 and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956. On May 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to her husband, James Champine. Prior to working as a payroll clerk at John Deere in Horicon, Ann also worked at Newton Wenz and was part of the original staff at K-Mart. She retired from John Deere in 1997 and enjoyed cooking, knitting and traveling with Jerry. An avid sports fan, Ann also enjoyed playing golf.