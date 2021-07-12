Champine, Ann L.

BEAVER DAM—Ann Louise Champine, age 83 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Ann was born on January 4, 1938 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Herbert and Valeska (Palmiteer) Donahue. Ann was named Junior Prom Queen in 1955 and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956. On May 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to her husband, James Champine. Prior to working as a payroll clerk at John Deere in Horicon, Ann also worked at Newton Wenz and was part of the original staff at K-Mart. She retired from John Deere in 1997 and enjoyed cooking, knitting and traveling with Jerry. An avid sports fan, Ann also enjoyed playing golf.
Ann is survived by her children, Laurie (Thomas) Kennedy, Anthony (Terri) Champine, and Daniel (Sara) Champine; grandchildren, Cara (Nate) Dassler, Brooke Kennedy, Eric (Alexandra Weber) Kennedy, Kari Neuman, Megan (Chase Fletcher) Neuman, Kyle (Francesca) Neuman, Morgan Champine, and Rachel Champine; great-grandchildren, Breelyn Dassler, Kenslie Dassler, Brynlee Fletcher, and Lane Neuman; sister, Patricia Schneider; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Annette Neuman; companion, Jerry Goers; brother-in-law, Melvin Schneider and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Ann will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
