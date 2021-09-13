Champine, Daniel "Dan" J.

Dan was born on Nov. 6, 1963 in Beaver Dam, the son of James and Ann (Donahue) Champine. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1982. While they were both working at Cortina’s in Beaver Dam, Dan met his future wife, Sara Herrick. Dan’s passion was working on cars, and his Ford Mustang was his pride and joy. An animal lover, Dan also enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar, riding motorcycles, hunting, going to the casino and watching Wisconsin sports. He loved sitting on their front porch and cherished spending time with his family.