Champion, Lorna

FOND DU LAC/BROOKFIELD - Lorna Champion, 93, formerly of Fond du Lac, resident of Brookfield, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1927, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Lester A. and Rubie Howard Pew. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, received her B.S. degree at UW-Milwaukee and library science degree from Marian College. On Sept. 2, 1950, she married Wesley A. Champion at St. Paul's Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1980.
Lorna taught school for 18 years in Madison, South Bend, Ind., Waupun and Fond du Lac. She was a member of AAUW, Round Table Saturday Lecture, DAR, FDL Investments Member, Bridge Club and volunteered at St. Agnes Hospital and Galloway Village. Lorna was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she was in the choir, women's circle and bowling league. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf, reading, baking, cross-country skiing, playing piano and gardening. Lorna loved to travel the world and took Elderhostels with each of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Lawrence A. (Judith) Champion of Brookfield, Dr. Jeffrey L. (Sandra) Champion of Waupun, and Jon H. (Monika) Champion of Granger, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Erik Champion, Lori Champion, Bryan Champion, Dr. Samantha (Matthew Goepfrich) Champion, Dr. Paul (Dr. Erin) Champion, Natalie (fiancé, Kevin Guenther) Champion, Harrison Champion and Mei Champion; and she is further survived by her nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister, Joyce Pagliaro.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 9 a.m.–11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 120 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with the Rev. Eliud Martinez officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family.
www.kurkifuneralchapel.com (920) 921-4420
