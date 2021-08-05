Chappell, Lois May

PORTAGE - Lois May Chappell, 87, of Portage, Wis., passed away on Aug. 1, 2021, after a brief illness.

She was married to James Lester Chappell for 52 years and is the mother of four children, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and more on the way.

Lois was born on Oct. 14, 1933, to Norman K. and Hilda C. Eddingsaas in Cooksville, Wis. After graduating from Stoughton High School in 1951, she went on to study math education at Luther College in Iowa.

After graduation, she spent many years teaching high school math at Weston High School and McFarland High School.

Lois was an avid and extremely gifted cross-stitcher, having won numerous awards for her work. At the many cross-stitching events she would attend, she was known as a great storyteller who always had a smile on her face. Much of her amazing work has already been handed down, and is hanging with honor in the homes of her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed playing bridge and throughout her life made numerous friends at the card table. She also loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

She was preceded in death by both parents, Norman and Hilda Eddingsaas; and her brother, Robert.