WISCONSIN DELLS—Charlene Bernander, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Tivoli at Divine Savior in Portage, WI.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Joseph Corbin officiating. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be held at a later date.

Charlene was born on November 9, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO. She is the daughter of James and Etta Jane Campbell. The family moved with James’ career, eventually landing them in the Pardeeville – Wyocena, WI area. Charlene is the proud graduate of Pardeeville High School, the Class of 1978. Her high school friends were some of the most important people of her life. Marcia and Barb were talked about in many conversations.

Charlene was a graduate of Madison Area Technical College with a degree in Office Management. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1987 she married Jon Bernander.

Charlene’s most precious moments were her affections with her children and grandchildren. She was mother to three wonderful and caring sons: Jesse (Michelle), Jacob (Tammy) and Kyle (Kathleen). They all understood her disabilities and loved her through it all. Playing grandmother to Carter, Adalyn, Alice, and Lucy provided so much happiness to her, especially in her later years at the nursing home. Char’s life was blessed with her family including parents, James and Etta Jane, brothers: Craig (Barb) and Dennis (Penny) and their families. Char had a very close relationship with Jon’s brothers and sisters-in-law and their families including: Dave (Stephanie), Jim (Gayle), Kevin (Kay) and Barney. She also had a very special relationship with Al and Dolores Bernander, enjoying daily calls with them until their passing. Char truly loved all of her family and friends.

Charlene was employed as an office secretary and as a teacher’s assistant. Her most rewarding job was caring for several disabled children attending Spring Hill Elementary School. She treasured her relationships with the children and teachers. When Charlene became disabled, she was able to volunteer at the Kilbourn Public Library. Char was a true Packer and Badger fan, seldom missing a game. She also loved sewing, quilting, music and a good conversation. Charlene was a member of the United Presbyterian Church

Char and Jon each picked various charities to support and Char’s was St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Mayo Clinic who we have graciously supported over the years.

In 1996, at the early age of only 36 years old, Char was diagnosed with brain cancer. The diagnosis and initial prognosis gave Char a mere six months to live. We chose to seek another opinion and were blessed to be introduced to the wonderful care of Mayo Clinic. The Mayo Clinic gave Char the assurance and faith of many more years of life. Char fought through many years of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments and won the battles. In year 17 of our relationship with Mayo, they disclosed to us that of the members of her protocol, Char was the sole survivor. They called her a “miracle”. It wasn’t until 17 years after her diagnosis that the long-term effects of radiation began to take their toll. Her husband, Jon, cared for her with the help of their family, Rose, and her daughter-in-law Tammy, until July of 2017. In that month she willingly moved into Tivoli, where so many skilled nurses gave her such incredible care until her passing. Our very sincere thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Tivoli who genuinely gave her love from their hearts to make her last years so comfortable. A special thank you to Marcia for her help during Char’s final moments.

Charlene had a true affection with her gramma and grandpa, Nonie and Papa, and Jon’s mother Dolores. Each night she would go outside in the dark, stare into the stars, picking out three certain stars and talking with them as though Nonie, Papa and Dolores were standing right in front of her. May God bless her kind and caring soul. She now joins them and her mother Etta Jane in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask for your support to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, United Presbyterian Church, or Mayo Clinic.

