 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlene E. Fobes

  • 0
Charlene E. Fobes

Aug. 11, 1945—June 12, 2022

MAUSTON—Charlene E. Fobes, 76 of Mauston passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Charlene was born on August 11, 1945 in Mauston, WI the daughter of Vernon and Frieda (Onsager) Fobes.

Charlene is survived by her sister Sharon (Keith) Stamm; her nephews: Jeff (Cheryl) Stamm, Dan (Krista) Stamm, Dave Stamm; and great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Brewster Cemetery.

Friends may call on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bobcat plays with its baby in Tucson backyard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News