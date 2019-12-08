BARABOO"Charlene Jane “Pixie” Cook, age 80, of Portage, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Tivoli Nursing Home, in Portage.
Charlene was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Orine and Anna (Verch) Pixley. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School and on Feb. 20, 1964, she was united in marriage to Franklin F. Cook, in Baraboo. From this union, they were blessed with four children, Franklin “Frankie”, Paulette, Bobette “Bobbie”, and Forrest.
Charlene attended Sauk Co. Teacher’s College and was employed at the telephone company in her early years. She then joined her husband in working the family farm in Greenfield Township.
Charlene was active in the community with the 4H organization, Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin Farmer’s Union and the Sauk County Republican Women, where she received a medallion from President Reagan.
In addition to community activities, Charlene had a loving devotion to the West Baraboo Church of God, which she had attended since her childhood. Charlene also supported the Rock Springs Church Camp and the National Youth Conference.
In her free time, Charlene enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her four children, Franklin D. (Elizabeth) Cook of Baraboo, Paulette (Daron) Smalley of Potrage, Bobette (Rory) Hinz of Hillpoint, Forrest (Amy) Cook of Waterford; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at West Baraboo Church of God, 150 Shaw St., West Baraboo, with Pastor Derick Bacon officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Private family inurnment will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wisconsin Assembly of the Church of God Camp. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
