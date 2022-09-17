May 2, 1945—Sept. 16, 2022

PORTAGE—Charlene (Kopplin) Schliesman, age 77, of Portage, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Charlene was born on May 2, 1945, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, the daughter of Louis and Arria Kopplin. She graduated from Portage High School in 1963.

She married Jim Schliesman at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Poynette on January 13, 1968. They settled in Portage and were blessed with the birth of three beautiful children. Charlene worked as a Bookkeeper for many years for General Engineering Co. before her retirement.

Jim and Charlene enjoyed camping with their children as well as traveling throughout Wisconsin and several western states, including Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and other mountain areas. This joy of camping and travel was apparently passed on to their children, as they now have seasonal camping sites where they spend time with their families.

Charlene is survived by Jim, her husband of 54 years; their daughter, Brenda (John, Jr.) Panten of Markesan; grandson, Dylan (Kendra) Knackert; and great-grandsons: James and Yannis, all of Dalton; and granddaughter, Trinity of Markesan; their son, Michael (Julie) Schliesman of Montello; granddaughter, Meagan McConnely; and great-grandsons: Jackson and Lucas, all of Montello; and granddaughter, Kelsey Bouchers of Sauk City. She is further survived by her sister, Marliss (Bill) Dierdorf of Portage, her brother-in-law, Earl (Nancy) Schliesman of Knoxville, TN, and her sister-in-law, Sandra Schliesman of Menomonee Falls; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Charlene was preceded in death by her son, Shannon, her parents, Louis and Arria, brothers-in-law, William “Willie” and Robert “Bob” Schliesman and sister-in-law, Carole Schliesman, as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Chaplain John Jordens officiating. Private family burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.