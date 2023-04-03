Aug. 25, 1933—March 22, 2023

COLUMBUS—Charles A. “Charlie” Jones, age 89, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at home with his family at his side. He was born on August 25, 1933 to William and Elizabeth (Williams) Jones in the Columbus Hospital.

Charlie was the youngest of six children and graduated from Columbus High School in 1952. He hauled milk and worked part time as a plumber for two years and then served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War from 1954-1956. Coming out of the service as a staff sergeant,

Charlie joined the Reserves for six years and began his apprenticeship in plumbing. In 1966, he became a master plumber and began his own business. His hobbies included working, fishing, camping, trap shooting, deer hunting in Cornucopia with his buddies, watching the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field or on TV.

Charlie was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8090, a lifetime member of the Columbus Sportsman Association, Kiwanis, Lions Club, Booster Club and Columbus Contractors. Charlie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus. Upon Marrying Darlene Dartt (Howe) on February 27, 1960, he became a dad to three girls. Since their marriage, they had two more girls.

Charlie is survived by his wife Darlene of 63 years; five daughters: Theresa (Jeff), Gail (John), Barbara (Robin), Lori, Joleen (Brian); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother; and a brother-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; one sister; four brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law and one grandchild.

A special thanks to Hillside Hospice Care and to Home Instead especially to Lisa, Jessica, Cindy, Sunshine and Lois.

His wish is to have a private ceremony. You may make memorials to the American Legion Post 62 or the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Charles’ family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.