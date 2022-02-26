BEAVER DAM—Charles “Charlie” E. Mersch, age 74, a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Charlie was born on January 15, 1948, the son of John J. and Eleanor (Kumba) Mersch. He was a 1967 graduate from Beaver Dam High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army from February 1969 until November of 1970. Charlie met the love of his life, Mary L. Wilson, while in high school and they were united in marriage on June 12, 1971. They had two children, Laurie and Christine. Charlie attended Kenosha Technical School, majoring in horticulture and graduating in January of 1973. After graduation, he worked at the Delevan Parks Department until 1976. He spent a brief time working on his wife’s family farm before he and his family moved to Beaver Dam in 1978, where he was employed at St. Patrick’s Church and School for 27 years. He then worked at Walmart Lawn & Garden Center until 2013.

Charlie was an active member at the Lowell VFW. He enjoyed gardening and tending to his flowers and hostas, as well as camping, playing cards, sewing, watching DIY and browsing cooking magazines. A generous heart, Charlie was always there to help anyone. He loved spending time with his family and attending his grandkids activities.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary of Beaver Dam; two daughters: Laurie (Jason Cheng) Koehnke and Christine (Layne) Kuehl, both of Greenville, Wisconsin; three grandchildren: Tegan, Dominic, and Elouise; sister, Margaret Bennett of Beaver Dam; brother, John Mersch of Fox Lake; sister, Kathleen Riechers of Belmont; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Joseph; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Charlie will take place on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

If desired, memorials in Charlie’s name may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.