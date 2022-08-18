NECEDAH—Charles “Charlie” Saunders, 65, of Necedah, WI went home to Our Lord on July 18, 2022.

Charlie was born and raised in Necedah, graduating from Necedah High School in 1974.

He was honored to serve his community on the volunteer fire department for almost 10 years.

He worked at Necedah Screw Machine Products (now known as Mitotec Precision) for 27 years. For the past 21 years he worked for the State of Wisconsin at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center.

Charlie’s “family” grew with each phase of his life. He made many friends along the way, who will miss him dearly.

In 1996, Charlie married Susan Mayer. Through their love they had three children, who became their whole world.

Charlie’s family and friends were most important in his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, time with family at the parks, visiting with friends, his beloved pets and collecting recipes.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Susan; his children: Matthew, Anna and Mary; his siblings: Barbara Baker, Leslie (Sandy) Saunders, and Loretta Saunders (Erik Torgerson); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Marjorie Saunders; a niece, Machelle Saunders, and his mother-in-law, Patricia Mayer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St Francis of Assisi

Catholic Church in Necedah, with Deacon Paul Arbanas presiding. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the service.

If you have memories/thoughts to share, please write them and bring them to the service or send them to family members so they can be collected in a book for the family to keep.