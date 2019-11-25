BEAVER DAM - Charles "Chuck" D. Sadowski, age 80 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Chuck was born on Aug. 26, 1939, in Beaver Dam, the son of Marcel and Angeline (Polzin) Sadowski. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1958 and was united in marriage to Sandra Schack on Feb. 20, 1960, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He worked at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam, retiring after 38 years. In his free time, Chuck enjoyed chopping wood and working on old cars, having proudly restored a 1970 Oldsmobile 442. He loved spending time with his family, especially his brother-in-law, Bob, and always looked forward to the annual family corn roast.
Chuck will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Sadowski of Beaver Dam; four children, Terri (Moby) Mahal of Beaver Dam, Tim (Kelly) Sadowski of Illinois, Troy (Jenna) Sadowski of Illinois and Tani (Todd Lockwood) Miller of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren, Chris (Lindsey), Quincey, Reese, Avery, Tara (Zeb), Baily (Jake), TJ (Chelsea), Sydney and Drew; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Zimmerman of Beaver Dam; brother, Phillip (Audrey) Sadowski of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Delores Schindle, Bernice Braemer and Marie Wapneski; brother, James; grandson, Chase; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Chuck’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
