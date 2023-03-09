Jan. 21, 1950—Feb. 26, 2023

LAKE DELTON—Charles “Chuck” Davis, age 73, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his home with loving family by his side.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Chuck was born on January 21, 1950, the son of Lydia and Lee Davis. He grew up in a loving home with his siblings and spent many wonderful years with his cousins working on the Vinopal family farms in Mauston.

Chuck served a total of seven years in the United States Army. Early on he was trained to be a helicopter pilot. When his father passed, he was honorably discharged, but reenlisted and served for four more years guarding the DMZ in Korea. Upon his return, Chuck was asked to serve as an officer on the Bicentennial Freedom Train, which was one of his fondest memories. His most memorable encounter was escorting Lady Bird Johnson aboard the train.

Chuck married the love of his life, Susan in September of 1981. Together they raised two daughters and spent many happy years working on their garden, taking short fishing trips, and spending time with family. Chuck enjoyed telling jokes, NASCAR, reading the Sunday paper, and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs. He taught his children the card game euchre when they were very young, and they enjoyed playing it for many years as a family.

In his later years, one of Chuck’s very favorite roles was that of grandparent. He spent many hours watching and talking with his three grandchildren, Riley, Fletcher, and Frankie Fraser. He delighted in watching them learn and grow, and always took time to give them a ride on his John Deere tractor, sled down hills on a toboggan, or show them the wonder of a bird’s nest with babies. He kept every drawing, card, or art project they ever gave him.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his daughters: Maggie (Travis) Fraser of Lake Delton, and Chelsea Davis of Fort Atkinson; his siblings: brother, Dan (Diane) Davis of IL; sisters: Carol Davis of IL, Lois (Dennis) Weiss of Endeavor; and three grandchildren: Riley, Fletcher, and Frankie Fraser. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins among other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.