March 21, 1933 – October 24, 2022

BARABOO—Charles “Chuck” Grosinske, age 89, of Baraboo, peacefully entered eternal life surrounded by family, on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on March 22, 1933 in Baraboo to the late Harold and Lucille (Smith) Grosinske.

Chuck attended Baraboo High School where he managed the basketball team (his nickname was Snag) and had several summer jobs including travelling with a carnival.

After graduating high school in 1951, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as a Radarman onboard aircraft carriers, including the USS Midway.

On September 9, 1956, Chuck was united in marriage to Helen Schultz. He worked for Flambeau in Baraboo for 43 years. He held several jobs in retirement, including working in grocery stores and driving a funeral hearse.

Chuck was a member of the Baraboo Jaycees, Lion’s Club and American Legion, as well as being a volunteer for March of Dimes. He was also an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, where he served as Radio Announcer for many years.

Chuck was an avid fisherman and runner. He enjoyed gardening and he loved maple syrup, popcorn and picking strawberries. Family time was important to Chuck, who loved board games and lively conversation, especially during family trips up north. He enjoyed traveling, picnicking at Devil’s Lake and spending summers at their cottage in St. Germain.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Harold (Mike) Grosinske.

Survivors include Helen, his wife of 66 years; and their children: Steve (Cheryl) Grosinske of Westland, MI and Diane (Dave) Williams of Baraboo; his sister, Rheva Darling of Grafton, WI; four grandchildren: Gretchen (Nathan) Jaschob of De Pere, WI, Zak (Kerry) Grosinske of Odenton, MD, Adam (Charlotte) Grosinske of Hartford, WI, and Terrie (Drew) Wilf of Baraboo; along with five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East St., in Baraboo, with Rev. Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., in Baraboo, and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Donations in memory of Chuck may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and support.