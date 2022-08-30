Jan. 9, 1935—Aug. 28, 2022

CAMBRIA—Charles “Chuck” James Dykstra, 87, of Cambria, went home to his Lord and Savior August 28, 2022. Chuck was born January 9, 1935 to the late Peter and Josie Dykstra.

He graduated in 1952 from Cambria High School, where he met the love of his life, Sharon DeYoung. They were married on December 17, 1954.

He served two years in the U.S. Army after which he was the barber in Cambria for 40 years. He loved meeting people, sharing a story or a joke.

He enjoyed youth sports and ran the downmarkers at CFHS football games for 30 years. He was the local sports reporter for the Mid-Country Times. He was an excellent shot, earning the title of “TOP GUN” in trapshooting many times.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman: fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was a member of the American Legion and served as Commander of Post 401. Singing in the Friesland Community Men’s Chorus was a special joy. Chuck was a man of faith and a light to many. He loved his church and church family, serving in many roles.

He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Sharon; daughters: Kim Manley, Linda (Brooks) Berg, Amy (Bryan) Kemink; son-in-law Dennis Wendt; sister, Elaine Humble; brother Al (Joan) Dykstra; sister-in-law, Mauneen Dykstra; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, daughter Julie Wendt, and brother Bill.

Funeral service will be Friday, September 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Grace Presbyterian Church in Pardeeville with Rev. Chuck Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.