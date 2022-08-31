Oct. 24, 1936—Aug. 27, 2022
SUN PRAIRIE—Charles “Chuck” Kester, age 85, passed away on August 27, 2022, at the UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Chicago, IL to parents Frank and Elizabeth (Stanbra) Kester. He married Lucille Schumann in 1961.
