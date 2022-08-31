 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles "Chuck" Kester

Oct. 24, 1936—Aug. 27, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Charles “Chuck” Kester, age 85, passed away on August 27, 2022, at the UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Chicago, IL to parents Frank and Elizabeth (Stanbra) Kester. He married Lucille Schumann in 1961.

