Charles D. Schultz, age 66, of Juneau

Charles D. Schultz, of Juneau, was Born to Eternal Life on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 66 years. He was born on Dec. 15, 1952, the son of Robert and Genevieve (nee Schwantes) Schultz. Chuck was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anyone if you asked for a helping hand. He was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, and brother, and he adored his grandchildren and grand puppies, Stella and Eddie. Chuck worked for the Dodge County Highway Department for 39 years. After retirement, he worked for the City of Juneau, part-time, for the past eight years. Chuck will be deeply missed by his family and the friends who knew him.