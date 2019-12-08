JUNEAU - Charles D. Schultz of Juneau was Born to Eternal Life on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 66 years. He was born on Dec. 15, 1952, the son of Robert and Genevieve (nee Schwantes) Schultz. Chuck was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anyone if you asked for a helping hand. He was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, and brother, and he adored his grandchildren and grand puppies, Stella and Eddie. Chuck worked for the Dodge County Highway Department for 39 years. After retirement, he worked for the City of Juneau, part-time, for the past 8 years. Chuck will be deeply missed by his family and the friends who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Maertz); his children, Melissa (Dan) Oestreich of Juneau, Jackie Schultz of Juneau, Matt (Sara) of Columbus, and Brooke Justice. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren, Nathan Oestreich, Abigayle Oestreich, and Landon Schultz; his brothers and sisters, Tom Schultz of AZ, Sue (Harv) Marten of PA, Kay (Michael) Peters of Beaver Dam, Linda (Larry) Hafenstein of Juneau, and Ann (Blaine) Krentz of Green Bay. Also, survived by nieces, nephews, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Horicon. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Church at 1 p.m. Interment Juneau City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at Sacred Heart Parish following the burial service. The family would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to the Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire and EMS, and Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.
Online Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com
