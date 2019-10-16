JUNEAU—On Oct. 12, 2019, Charles H. Weinheimer, 80, of Juneau was called to his Eternal Home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Charles Herbert was born on April 14, 1939, to Herbert and Alexia (Kant) Weinheimer in the township of Clyman. Charles was baptized on April 30, 1939, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Grove, where he was also confirmed on March 29, 1953. Charles was a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church his entire life, where he served on many different church council jobs.
On April 15, 1961, he married Georgietta Kurtz at St. Stephen’s Ev. and Reformed Church in Juneau. They resided in rural Juneau, where they farmed together for 58 years, and were blessed with six children.
Charles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Georgietta; his six children, Jeffry (Mary) Weinheimer of Juneau, Pamela (Ray) Zauner of Fond du Lac, Debra (Randy) Marschall of New Lisbon, Janet Hoffman of Loves Park, Ill., Diane (Jason) Webber of Watertown, and Paul (Tess) Weinheimer of Sun Prairie; eleven grandchildren, Andy Marschall of Sun Prairie, Cody Marschall of Marinette, Aaron Zauner of Milwaukee, Janna Marschall of New Lisbon, Matthew Weinheimer of Milwaukee, Brooke Zauner of Augusta, Ga., Rachel Weinheimer of Juneau, Dana Weinheimer of Juneau, Shelby Webber of Watertown, Ryan Weinheimer of Sun Prairie, and Adam Weinheimer of Sun Prairie. Charles is further survived by two sisters, Gloria Zuelsdorf of Beaver Dam, and Muriel McKinley of Tomah; sister-in-law, Lila Frank of Beaver Dam; three brothers-in-law, Lyle (Helen) Kurtz of Beaver Dam, Raymond Kurtz of Plover and Ron Neuman of Madison; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Alexia Weinheimer; father and mother-in-law, George and Alice Kurtz; brother, Raymond in infancy; three brothers-in-law, Donald Zuelsdorf, Norman Kurtz and Victor Goss; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Goss and Margaret Neuman; other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Charles will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Grove from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dale Hella officiating. Interment will be at Juneau City Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Charles’ name may be made to Lutheran Child and Family Services, Institutional Ministries or a charity of one’s choice.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)