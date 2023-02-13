Oct. 4, 1941—Feb. 10, 2023

NORTH FREEDOM—Charles Irvin Geffert, age 81, of North Freedom, WI, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. Charlie was born on October 4, 1941 in Reedsburg, WI, to Dr. Albert and Ethlyn (Boyd) Geffert. He was the youngest of three children spending his growing up years in Reedsburg. Family summer vacations were very special. Many were spent in Canada visiting relatives enjoying wonderful memories.

Charlie graduated from Webb High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force. He was stationed in Texas, Colorado, Florida and Virginia. During this time, Charlie was trained to be a crew member in a Tactical Missile Squadron which was sent to Korea for duty. After serving four years in the Air Force, Charlie came home to marry his high school sweetheart, Caroline Slotty, on September 20, 1964. They have been married for 58 years.

Charlie became a Master Plumber, soil tester, septic system installer, and a farmer. His greatest joy was raising Scottish Highland cattle. Together Charlie and Caroline started a family business, Geffert’s Maple Hill Sugar Bush, producing maple syrup products. They also built a log home on their North Freedom farm, hand carving one log at a time with the help of family and friends.

Each summer Charlie and Caroline looked forward to a vacation trip to different parts of the United States and Canada. They enjoyed camping along the way. Two trips were taken to Alaska and one to Hawaii. Charlie’s favorite places to visit were the western states, especially a trip to Montana to fish in a mountain stream with his father. Charlie also enjoyed the November deer hunting season with the gathering of family and friends.

Charles was a member of the Reedsburg Masonic Lodge, and the Gideon’s International.

Charles is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughter, Margaret (David) Seamans; grandchildren: Danielle (Ryan) Churchill, Dr. Megan Seamans; great-grandchildren: Penelope and Theodore Churchill; sister, Nancy Burgess of Albertville, AL; brother, James Geffert of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by nieces, nephews; Janet Ross; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death his parents; father and mother-in-law: Richard and Marie Slotty; great-granddaughter, Adeline Churchill; brother-in-law, Bobby Burgess; and sister-in-law, Catherine Geffert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Dan Gunderson, Pastor of Walnut Hill Bible Church of Baraboo, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Greenwood Cemetery, Reedsburg.

Memorials of remembrance may be made to Walnut Hill Bible Church, 1900 East Street, Baraboo, WI 53913, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2820 Walton Common’s Lane #132, Madison, WI 53718.