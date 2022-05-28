Sept. 18, 1933—March 29, 2022

FOND DU LAC—Charles J. Kreuziger, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital. Charles was born on September 18, 1933, in Watertown, WI, a son of the late John and Genevieve Kreuziger (nee Powers) and he married Beverly Nickel on December 21, 1957. He worked as a mechanic and also at Clearview Nursing Home in maintenance.

Charlie enjoyed hunting, watching the birds and working on small engines.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children: Raymond Kreuziger (Sharlyne Tetzlaff), Charleen (Ted) Lamp, Rena Eldridge (Jim Haslow), and Michael (Julia) Kreuziger; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sisters: Helen Schartner and Judy Zastrow. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; and siblings: LeRoy Kreuziger, Roman Kreuziger, Elizabeth Kreuziger, and Robert Kreuziger.

A memorial service in remembrance of Charles will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Charles’ family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the memorial of your choice.

