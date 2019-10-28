Charles J. McConochie, 90, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.
He was born July 6, 1929 in Pardeeville, the son of Christopher and Bessie (Coates) McConochie. He attended and graduated from Pardeeville High School. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Raymond October 18, 1952. They were blessed with three children. Charlie and Mary raised their family outside of Pardeeville. He was employed at the Wyocena COOP working in the feed mill and driving fuel truck for over 35 years. They enjoyed visiting relatives, camping when they were younger, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and listening to radio exchange on WPDR.
Survivors include three children, Stuart (Julie) McConochie, Cindy Kortness (Robert Mattson) and Karla Kearn; three grandchildren, Corey Sheets, Pamela “Missy” (John) Winbun, and Spencer (Krystal) McConochie; one great granddaughter, Tori “Little Vicki”; two brothers, Richard (Marilyn) McConochie and Gary McConochie; two sisters, Marge Keegan and Dorothy Sanke; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; four brothers, Lyle McConochie, Rodney McConochie, Marvin McConochie, and Chris McConochie; six sisters, Doris Deax, Betty Burtis, Gladys Williams, Margaret Wolter, Flora Owen, and Marlene Ottum and other close relatives.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2 at 12 Noon at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Chuck Walton officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for a community bench in Charlie’s memory. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hanna and the staff at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.
