JEFFERSON - Charles M. Hyde, 82, of Jefferson and formerly of Beaver Dam passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home and is now peacefully resting with his loving wife, Pat after 10 years of being separated.
Private family services will be held for Charles at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Mark Dressel officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton, Wis.
Charles Morris was born on Sept. 18, 1937, the son of Warren and Mildred (Gardiner) Hyde in Fond du Lac, Wis. He was a 1955 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Radtke on Jan. 13, 1962, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Charles had proudly served the country in the United States Navy from Jan. 4, 1956 – Nov. 19, 1959, during which he built airstrips, received his apprenticeship as a plumber and attained the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class.
Charles had been employed for over 40 years at Jefferson Meats (Tyson). He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football, baseball and NASCAR. Charles was a loving husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and especially all of his Beaver Dam friends.
Charles is survived by his two sons, Charles (Brittany) Hyde of Suamico, Wis. and Scott (Tricia) Hyde of Lake Mills, Wis.; six grandchildren, Nathan (Krista) Hyde of Madison, Wis., Zachary (Andrea) Hyde of McFarland, Wis., Amber (Kyle) Dabbs of Waterloo, Wis., Brandon Wozniak of Beaver Dam, Alyssa Hyde of Tempe, Ariz. and Spencer Hyde of Lake Mills, Wis.; and his great-grandsons, Kaden, Konner, Korbin, Cameron, Owen, and Theodore. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Charles joins in heaven his parents; and his wife of 47 years, Patricia; along with his brother, Thomas; and his sister, Marcia Schagetz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to help cover transportation cost for disabled veterans.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
