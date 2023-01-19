 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Neil Ruby

Charles Neil Ruby

April 17, 1939—Jan. 17, 2023

MAUSTON—Charles Neil Ruby, age 83, of Mauston, WI, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born in VanDyke, MI on April 17, 1939 to Raymond and Margaret (Brown) Ruby. Chuck married the love of his life, Esther Chapman on May 2, 1959 in Clare, MI.

Chuck is survived by his wife Esther; daughter, Kathy (Mark) Brandel; son, J. Scott (Sarah); daughter, Melanie (Christopher) Sommerfield; and by grandchildren: Jeffrey Ruby (Lauren), Anita Nielsen, Aimee (Nicholas) Steinbrink, Alexander (Lindsey) Brandel, Mikayla Faivre, Megan Faivre and Mason Faivre; brothers: Irvin (Jan) Ruby and James (Louise) Ruby; great-grandchildren: Eva Nielsen, Elsa Nielsen, Jack Nielsen, Hayden Steinbrink, Jordan Steinbrink, Logan Steinbrink, Leigham Becerra, Benson Brandel; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2022 at Walnut Hill Bible Church with Pastor Dan Gunderson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

