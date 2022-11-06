Charles R. Schoenwetter

Chuck was born on April 26, 1945, in Beaver Dam, the son of Howard and Marie (Monthey) Schoenwetter. He was a 1963 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Following graduation, Chuck attended St. Norbert College before joining the Army. He proudly served his country in Panama as a paratrooper and medic. He was united in marriage to Shari Kreger on October 14, 1983, in Horicon. Chuck worked in banking for most of his life and was Vice President of First National Bank in Beaver Dam for 20 years. After retirement Chuck and Shari moved to Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin and later to Mountain Home, Arkansas. In June of 2018 they both returned home to Beaver Dam. Chuck loved being outside and when he wasn’t gardening, he could be found hunting, fishing, taking the boat out for a ride, and camping with family. Chuck loved his children but made sure he always had a dog or two around the house to love as well. Chuck was a charitable man and dedicated his time to organizations he truly cared about. Organizations close to his heart included Ducks Unlimited, Wings Over Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.