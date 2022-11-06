Charles R. Schoenwetter

Apr. 26, 1945—Oct. 6, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Charles “Chuck” Raymond Schoenwetter, age 77 of Beaver Dam, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday October 6, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.
Chuck was born on April 26, 1945, in Beaver Dam, the son of Howard and Marie (Monthey) Schoenwetter. He was a 1963 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Following graduation, Chuck attended St. Norbert College before joining the Army. He proudly served his country in Panama as a paratrooper and medic. He was united in marriage to Shari Kreger on October 14, 1983, in Horicon. Chuck worked in banking for most of his life and was Vice President of First National Bank in Beaver Dam for 20 years. After retirement Chuck and Shari moved to Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin and later to Mountain Home, Arkansas. In June of 2018 they both returned home to Beaver Dam. Chuck loved being outside and when he wasn’t gardening, he could be found hunting, fishing, taking the boat out for a ride, and camping with family. Chuck loved his children but made sure he always had a dog or two around the house to love as well. Chuck was a charitable man and dedicated his time to organizations he truly cared about. Organizations close to his heart included Ducks Unlimited, Wings Over Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Shari Schoenwetter; children: Christopher (Denise) Schoenwetter, Patrick (Anne Marie) Schoenwetter, Christopher (Teresa) Sawyer, Melissa (Troy) Boettcher; grandchildren: Jack Schoenwetter, Connor Schoenwetter, Katelyn Schoenwetter, Alex Sawyer, Zach Sawyer, Hannah Boettcher, Megan Boettcher, Mikenna Boettcher; brothers: Robert (Kathy) Schoenwetter and David (Katie) Schoenwetter; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marie (Monthey) Schoenwetter, and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Chuck will take place on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
If desired, memorials in Chuck’s name may be directed to Tunnels to Towers or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
