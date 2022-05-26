 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles S. "Chuck" Bickford

NEW LISBON—Charles S. “Chuck” Bickford, age 82, of New Lisbon died on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Madison, WI.

A Visitation will be held at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Rd. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Military Honors will be presented by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110. Service will follow.

