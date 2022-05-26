NEW LISBON—Charles S. “Chuck” Bickford, age 82, of New Lisbon died on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Madison, WI.
A Visitation will be held at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Rd. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Military Honors will be presented by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110. Service will follow.
