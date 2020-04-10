Charles T. "Chuck" Sophie, 83, Baraboo

BARABOO - Charles T. “Chuck” Sophie, age 83 of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital with family by his side. Charles, son of Phillip and Viola (Benjamin) Sophie, was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Chicago. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Feb. 14, 1955, and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Jan. 31, 1958. On May 3, 1958, he was united in marriage to Norma Wulf at St. Francis Borgia in Chicago.
Chuck was a printer by trade, having worked many years in the union in Chicago. While working in Chicago, he was very involved in the union and was a great spokesman for them. After moving to Wisconsin, he worked for Main Printing in Madison, as well as being the type setting manager for the Shopper Stopper, Merrimac. In November of 1990, he and Norma opened Sophie’s Fine Jewelry and Gifts in Baraboo, which he still operated at the time of his passing. Throughout his years at the jewelry store he made many lasting friendships, especially with his fellow jeweler, Craig Thayer. Chuck was a longtime and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. He enjoyed taking rides in his red ’79 Lincoln Continental.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 61 years, Norma; children, Joyce (Bryan Ward) Schmidt, Laura Beth (Gregory “Joz”) Joswick, Charles D. (Cindy) Sophie, Shannon (Shawn) Weber, Gabrielle (Joe) Jensen, and Eileen (Mike) Shanks; grandchildren, Timothy (Dawn), Robert, Leah, Alex (Penny), Andrea (Mark), Amanda (Mark), Madeline, Autumn (Victor), Sophie (Garet), Kelsey (Tyler), Jennifer, and Christopher; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Eileen Poczekaj; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Florence and Norman Wulf; daughter, Jennifer Lynn; son, Norman Phillip; and his siblings, Betty, Phillip and Rosie.
A private family mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church and burial will follow at St. Mary’s of the Pines Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
