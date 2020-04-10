Charles T. "Chuck" Sophie, 83, Baraboo

BARABOO - Charles T. “Chuck” Sophie, age 83 of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital with family by his side. Charles, son of Phillip and Viola (Benjamin) Sophie, was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Chicago. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Feb. 14, 1955, and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Jan. 31, 1958. On May 3, 1958, he was united in marriage to Norma Wulf at St. Francis Borgia in Chicago.

Chuck was a printer by trade, having worked many years in the union in Chicago. While working in Chicago, he was very involved in the union and was a great spokesman for them. After moving to Wisconsin, he worked for Main Printing in Madison, as well as being the type setting manager for the Shopper Stopper, Merrimac. In November of 1990, he and Norma opened Sophie’s Fine Jewelry and Gifts in Baraboo, which he still operated at the time of his passing. Throughout his years at the jewelry store he made many lasting friendships, especially with his fellow jeweler, Craig Thayer. Chuck was a longtime and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. He enjoyed taking rides in his red ’79 Lincoln Continental.