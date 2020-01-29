Charlotte Bronkhorst, 81, Waupun

WAUPUN - Charlotte Bronkhorst, 81, of Waupun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center, in Waupun.
Charlotte was born Aug. 22, 1938, in Waupun, the daughter of Alvin and Gladys (Schouten) VanBeek. Charlotte was a graduate of Waupun High School. On Sept. 3, 1959, she was united in marriage to Clayton Bronkhorst at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Char was employed by National Bank of Waupun during her post-high school and early marriage years and as the church secretary at Emmanuel Reformed Church for over 40 years. She volunteered at the Marsh Haven Nature Center, Waupun Animal Shelter, and was a member of the Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She loved her family and was involved and enjoyed going to her children’s and grandkid’s sporting activities. Charlotte enjoyed the outdoors, and loved birds, animals, and her special dog, Buddy. Char, Clayton, and their family enjoyed camping, boating, and motorcycle trips.
Charlotte is survived by three sons, Curt (Susan) Bronkhorst of Verona, Craig (Julie) Bronkhorst of rural Brandon, and Chad (Erika) Bronkhorst of Green Bay; nine grandchildren, Lorenza Bronkhorst, Stephanie (John) Friberg, Annika Bronkhorst, Carly, Claiborn, and Caden Bronkhorst, Katie (Collin) Marshall, and Morgan and Andrew Bronkhorst; and two great-grandchildren, Eva and Declan.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, on March 3, 2008.
Funeral services for Charlotte Bronkhorst will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home, in Waupun, with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
