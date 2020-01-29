Charlotte Bronkhorst, 81, Waupun

Charlotte was born Aug. 22, 1938, in Waupun, the daughter of Alvin and Gladys (Schouten) VanBeek. Charlotte was a graduate of Waupun High School. On Sept. 3, 1959, she was united in marriage to Clayton Bronkhorst at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Char was employed by National Bank of Waupun during her post-high school and early marriage years and as the church secretary at Emmanuel Reformed Church for over 40 years. She volunteered at the Marsh Haven Nature Center, Waupun Animal Shelter, and was a member of the Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She loved her family and was involved and enjoyed going to her children’s and grandkid’s sporting activities. Charlotte enjoyed the outdoors, and loved birds, animals, and her special dog, Buddy. Char, Clayton, and their family enjoyed camping, boating, and motorcycle trips.