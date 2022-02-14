BEAVER DAM—Charlotte E. “Chi-Chi” Neitzel, age 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Hillside Manor.

There will be a visitation at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will be officiating and burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, WI.

Charlotte E. Kraft was born in Beaver Dam, WI, on May 4, 1937 to Eric and Bernice (Schmidt) Kraft. She was a 1955 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On November 3, 1956, Charlotte was united in marriage with Lester I. Neitzel at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam by Rev. L.C. Kirst. They farmed together all of their married life in the Burnett area. She also worked at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam. Charlotte was an avid Christian with a witty and fun-loving personality. She enjoyed watching game shows, playing BINGO, and enjoyed cooking for her family. Charlotte also was a member of the Burnett Fireman’s Auxiliary.

Charlotte is survived by her grandchildren: Michelle (Jose) Zarate, Jasmine (Preston) Turner, Mario Fis and Raul Fis; great-grandsons, Liam and Lucas Zarate; her good friend, Tom; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2003; her brother, Arlo Schmidt; and her daughters: Christel Fis and Leilani Duarte;

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.