Charlotte Gribauskas, age 91, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Mauston, Wisconsin.
Charlotte was born February 26, 1928, the daughter of Wilhelm and Hertha (Taube) Stoll, in the Pomerania area of Germany, in the town of Stetten. As a teenager, Charlotte was apprenticed while a student, to become a bookkeeper. She and her family endured the war years and separation in Germany. She married Tony Gribauskas in 1952, and in 1953 they immigrated to the U.S., living and working in Chicago, and then in various Wisconsin locations, until settling near Mauston. After 52 years, Charlotte and her sisters of Germany were reunited.
Charlotte was a valued longtime employee-bookkeeper for Kastner Bros. car dealership.
She is survived by a sister, Helga, as well as many nieces and nephews of Germany, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tony, and sisters Hilda and Edith of Germany.
Charlotte led a remarkable life. She was a faithful Christian member of Grace Community Church, of Mauston.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)