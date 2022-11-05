Nov. 9, 1934—Nov. 2, 2022

PORTAGE – Charlotte J. Miller, age 87, of Portage, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Charlotte was born in Milwaukee on November 9, 1934, the daughter of Raymond and Marian (Klein) Dillon. She was married to Robert Miller on June 28, 1952. Charlotte was a very active member of Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi. She was an avid curler.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; six children: Toni (Jack) Wendt, Cathy (Bob) Schoeneberg, Daniel Miller, Meg (Wayne) Hanson, Beth (LeRoy) Riedel, Gus Miller and daughter-in-law, Kathy Miller; three generations of 39 grandchildren; two brothers: Gordy Dillon and Terry (Marie) Dillon; two sisters: Bonnie Schiek and Ginger (Bob) Biebel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Robert, Walter and David, her brother, Richard Dillon, her brother-in-law, Robert Schiek and her daughter-in-law, Marianne Miller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi, with Fr. Joseph Baker presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be private.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.