MAYVILLE - Charlotte J. Ruenzel, 73, of Mayville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Charlotte was born the daughter of Walter and Helen (Dessort) Kaiser on Oct. 28, 1945, in Portage, Wis. She was a 1963 graduate of Mayville High School and received her BBA in English at UW-Milwaukee. She was married to Richard L. Ruenzel on May 25, 1968, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. Charlotte was employed as a technical writer for Deluxe Data Systems/E Funds in Milwaukee, and was also employed at Riveredge Nature Center in Newburg, Wis.
Charlotte was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and being in nature. She especially valued the time she spent with her family.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Rick of Mayville; her siblings, Carol (Earl) Rhode of Pardeeville, Donald (Barbara) Kaiser of Horicon, Wayne (JoAnn) Kaiser of Mayville, and Sharon Kanas of Mayville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Terry Kanas.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Mayville immediately following services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville or Riveredge Nature Center in Newburg.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
