Charlynn Rose (Maleck) "Susie" Scott, 63, Beaver Dam

Born June 25, 1956, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family. She was 63 years old. She lived a full life filled with family, friends and love. Susie loved watching the birds, listening to music, cooking and being with her family, but her grandchildren were #1.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; her son, Christopher Lee; and her good friend, Kim. She is survived by her husband, Ken, of 46 years of marriage; her four children, Kelly Lynn Scott (Matt), Kasey Lee Fleishhacker (Michael), Kody Lange Scott (Stephanie) and Kourtney Lisa Scott (Jorge). She had seven grandchildren, Alex 19, Queinton 18, Jaelyn 15, Kenade 14, Laila 12, Kaitlyn 11 and Kylie-Kay 10. She is further survived by her four brothers and their families.