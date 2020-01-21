Charmaine (“Char”, “Cheri”) Gregerson, 92, of Portage

Charmaine (“Char”, “Cheri”) Gregerson, age 92 went peacefully to dance with the Angels on Jan. 14, 2020. Cheri was born in Oshkosh, Wis. Aug. 13, 1927 the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Schiessl) Balthazor. She grew up in Oshkosh until she was 12, traveling to Appleton, until moving to Wisconsin Dells in 1945. Cheri married Edward Gregerson in December of 1977. She loved reading, crocheting, playing cards and crafting.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynda (Allen) Barden of Cambria, Wis. and Barbara Playman of Portage; brother, Gordon Balthazor of Vacaville, Calif.; sister, Joan Vance of Appleton, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons, Jeffrey and Michael Playman; brother, William Balthazor; sister, Muriel Krablean; brothers-in-law, Bruce Vance and Don Krablean. After the death of her husband of 40 years, she became a resident of Tivoli Assisted Living in Portage, Wis..

Visitation will be held at The Chapel at Tivoli on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Chaplain Monica Holden will be officiating. A luncheon will follow funeral services in the Gathering Room at Tivoli.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to the Tivoli Activities Department.