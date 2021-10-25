Chase, Daniel

Dan was born on Aug. 17, 1987 in Baraboo, the son of Paul Moreland and Joyce Chase. He was united in marriage to Jackie Westover Pavelka in November, 2014 in Beaver Dam. Dan worked as a welder at JSL Welding for their good friends, Jerry and Shelly Bille. Dan was a family man, he loved road cruises on his Harley with his wife Jackie, snowmobiling with his daughter Hailie, boating and camping with his son Damion and daughter Ally, teaching his son Bracyn how to work on anything with a motor and his out of state road trips with his son Zach. He loved his family very much and he enjoyed spending time with them. Dan was a very caring man with a heart of gold, he would do absolutely anything for anyone at any time!