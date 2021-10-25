Chase, Daniel

BEAVER DAM—Daniel Chase, age 34 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Dan was born on Aug. 17, 1987 in Baraboo, the son of Paul Moreland and Joyce Chase. He was united in marriage to Jackie Westover Pavelka in November, 2014 in Beaver Dam. Dan worked as a welder at JSL Welding for their good friends, Jerry and Shelly Bille. Dan was a family man, he loved road cruises on his Harley with his wife Jackie, snowmobiling with his daughter Hailie, boating and camping with his son Damion and daughter Ally, teaching his son Bracyn how to work on anything with a motor and his out of state road trips with his son Zach. He loved his family very much and he enjoyed spending time with them. Dan was a very caring man with a heart of gold, he would do absolutely anything for anyone at any time!
Dan is survived by his wife, Jackie Chase of Beaver Dam; his children, Damion Chase, Ally Chase, Bracyn Chase, Hailie Gerarden and Zach Ryan; his mother, Joyce Hodgkins; father, Paul Moreland; brothers, Henry Barron and Chris Contreras; sister, Lori Hoddel and other siblings; his “Ride or Die Bro”, Petey Schmucki; and further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his step-father, Charles Hodgkins; sister, Christine in infancy and other relatives.
Visitation for Dan will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A time of reflection and sharing memories to celebrate Dan’s life will take place at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Randolph Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)